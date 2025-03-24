Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO) reports earnings

In This Story LXEO +0.37%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO+0.37% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Lexeo's focus on developing gene therapy treatments for cardiovascular diseases, including Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy and arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy caused by PKP2 mutations.

Lexeo's lead product candidate, LX2006, is in Phase 1/2 trials for Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy. Interim data showed improvements in cardiac biomarkers and frataxin protein expression, with an accelerated approval pathway discussed with the FDA.

Another candidate, LX2020, targets PKP2-ACM and is in Phase 1/2 trials. Initial results indicate increased PKP2 protein expression and reduced arrhythmias in trial participants.

The company holds several designations from the FDA, including Orphan Drug and Fast Track for LX2006 and LX2020, and aims to leverage these for accelerated development.

Lexeo faces competition from other biotech firms developing treatments for similar conditions, including gene therapies by Astellas Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The filing outlines risks, including the need for additional funding, potential delays in clinical trials, and challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals.

Lexeo has strategic collaborations with academic institutions like Cornell University and UCSD, which are pivotal for its research and development efforts.

The company is also exploring business development opportunities for its Alzheimer's disease portfolio, including LX1001, which completed a Phase 1/2 trial.

Lexeo emphasizes its commitment to expanding its pipeline and advancing its gene therapy candidates through clinical development to address unmet medical needs in cardiovascular health.

