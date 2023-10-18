Make business better.™️
Liberty Oilfield Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $148.6 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRT

