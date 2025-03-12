Earnings Snapshots

Limoneira Co (LMNR) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 12, 2025

Limoneira Co (LMNR) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing details a decrease in total net revenues to $34.3 million from $39.7 million in the same quarter the previous year, primarily due to decreased agribusiness revenues from lemons, specialty citrus, and wine grapes.

Agribusiness costs and expenses were reduced to $33.5 million from $39.1 million, attributed to lower third-party grower and supplier costs.

The company reported a net loss of $3.1 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million in the previous year.

Cash used in operating activities was $12.9 million, while cash used in investing activities was $3.5 million, mainly due to capital expenditures.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $14.5 million, largely from net borrowings of long-term debt.

Limoneira continues to focus on its agribusiness operations, including fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados, and other agribusiness segments.

The company also highlighted its strategic review process to explore potential alternatives aimed at maximizing stockholder value.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Limoneira Co quarterly 10-Q report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.