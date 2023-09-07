Limoneira: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.6 million.

