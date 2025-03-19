Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) reports earnings

In This Story LQDA -0.47%

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA-0.47% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes details about Liquidia's focus on developing and commercializing products for rare cardiopulmonary diseases, specifically pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Liquidia's lead product candidate, YUTREPIA, received tentative approval from the FDA for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD, with final approval delayed until after May 23, 2025, due to exclusivity granted to a competitor's product.

The company is also developing L606, a liposomal formulation of treprostinil, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in the United States for PAH and PH-ILD.

Liquidia's revenue is currently derived from a promotion agreement with Sandoz Inc. for the sale of generic treprostinil injection, with Liquidia PAH conducting commercial activities to support the product.

The filing details ongoing litigation with United Therapeutics, which has filed multiple lawsuits against Liquidia, including claims of patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation related to YUTREPIA.

Liquidia's operations are concentrated in a facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, where it conducts research, development, and manufacturing activities using its proprietary PRINT technology.

The company faces risks related to its financial position, including a history of losses and the need for additional capital to fund future operations and growth.

Liquidia is subject to various regulatory and compliance requirements, including those related to the development, approval, and commercialization of its products, as well as data privacy and security obligations.

The filing also outlines potential risks associated with competition, market acceptance, and the company's reliance on third-party suppliers and collaborators for clinical and commercial activities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Liquidia Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 19, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.