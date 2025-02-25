Food

A recall of supplemental shakes over listeria fears is linked to 12 deaths

At least 38 people across 21 states have been infected with the strain of listeria linked to this outbreak

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland.
A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland.
Image: Sarah Silbiger / Stringer (Getty Images)
In This Story
SYY+0.81%

A twelfth person has died in connection to a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to frozen supplemental shakes served primarily in long-term care facilities.

Suggested Reading

Boycott Amazon, Walmart and others for a day, group says: What to know about Economic Blackout Day
Walmart's bold bet to beat Amazon and win Trump's favor
Apple shareholders just rejected a proposal to end DEI efforts
Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Boycott Amazon, Walmart and others for a day, group says: What to know about Economic Blackout Day
Walmart's bold bet to beat Amazon and win Trump's favor
Apple shareholders just rejected a proposal to end DEI efforts
Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall earlier this week of the frozen supplemental shakes manufactured by Prairie Farms and distributed by Lyons Magnus, due to a potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Advertisement

Related Content

The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination
Broccoli sold in Walmarts across the U.S. is recalled over listeria concerns

Related Content

The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination
Broccoli sold in Walmarts across the U.S. is recalled over listeria concerns

The FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with local authorities, are now investigating illness associated with recalled products. As of Feb.24, a total of 38 people across 21 states have been affected with the strain connected to this outbreak. Among those with available health information, 37 have been hospitalized, and 12 have died.

Advertisement

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. and sold in 4 oz cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco (SYY+0.81%) Imperial brands in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavors. The FDA recommended that any distributors and food service providers — including hospitals and long-term care facilities — that have purchased the affected shakes should not sell or serve them. Additionally, any surfaces or containers that touched the recalled shakes must be carefully cleaned and sanitized.

Advertisement

“Lyons Magnus’ utmost concern is protecting consumers. As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, we took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally,” the company said in statement.

Prairie Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Quartz.

Here are the 17 shakes that are being recalled:

  • ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake
  • ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake
  • ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake
  • ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA
  • ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA
  • ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake Plus
  • ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake Plus
  • ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake Plus
  • ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA
  • ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA
  • Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake
  • Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake
  • Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake
  • Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA
  • Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA
  • Imperial Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA
  • Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA

The recalled shakes have a best by date between Feb. 21, 2025 and Feb. 21, 2026.

Advertisement

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Advertisement

An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis every year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.