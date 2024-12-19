Battery fires are now happening on planes at least once a week

In This Story PARA -0.30%

Lithium-ion batteries are causing lots of problems in the skies. Data from the Federal Aviation Administration shows that there has been a fire or fire-adjacent incident with the items at least once a week on passenger planes this year.

“Lithium batteries are in products we use every day and can be dangerous on aircraft if not packed or shipped properly,” an FAA web page on the subject proclaims.

So far in 2024, there have been 69 “verified lithium battery-related events involving smoke, fire, extreme heat that the FAA is aware of.” That’s down from 78 such incidents last year, though there are seven incidents that are pending verification and the year is not over. Of those 69 incidents, 61 have been on a passenger plane.

The plurality of the airline incidents involve a battery or a battery pack, though that figure is closely followed by e-cigarettes and vapes. Cell phones and laptops are also major contributors.

reports that a survey of 800 flight attendants found that 87% of them are worried about the dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries. The FAA recommends packing items with the power sources in carry-on bags instead of checked luggage to make it easier to address a combustion.

They’re a popular energy source because they pack a lot of power into a relatively small space. Unfortunately, they also have a tendency to ignite when they overheat or the lithium inside is exposed to oxygen. Once on fire, their flames are also difficult to extinguish because of chemical reactions triggered by a blaze.