When will the government reopen? What U.S. history tells us about the longest shutdowns Markets predict the government shutdown will last weeks, not days. That would put it up against the longest and most costly closures in U.S. history

The federal government has a bad habit of turning deadlines into drama, and the curtain rose again at midnight. Washington tripped over its own funding cliff, resulting in another government shutdown — the first since 2018–19. Now, the lights are off, the paychecks are paused, and prediction markets are doing what Congress can’t: putting odds on how long the country will have to live in limbo.

On Polymarket, the most popular outcome is that a deal to end the shutdown comes no earlier than Oct. 15. The second- and third-most likely outcomes — respectively, October 6-9 and October 10-14 — aren’t exactly reassuring, either, and suggest that the crowd is betting on a multiweek shutdown, not a weekend Band-Aid. A related market framed by length points to 10-29 days as the betting favorite, with the “over in a few days” bets fading fast. Kalshi’s markets tell the same story, pointing toward a shutdown in the double-digit days. Even play-money gamblers at Manifold — who rarely agree on anything — are landing along the same range.

That puts the current standoff squarely in the shadow of history. Since 1976, when modern budgeting rules took hold, the U.S. has had 20 funding gaps (but only 10 where agencies closed and workers were furloughed) — with most barely lasting a weekend.

But for all the noise around shutdowns today, they used to be a rarity — there were none between 1995 and 2013. Since then, though, the tempo has quickened: three shutdowns in just over a decade, plus the odd near-miss. The most recent miss came earlier this year in March, when funding technically lapsed for a few hours before Trump signed a stopgap measure.

Mike Madowitz, the principal economist at the Roosevelt Institute, said in a statement that this is “an especially unfortunate time to lose monthly jobs reports and other economic statistics, which could prove unusually costly if their absence delays a policy response to inflation or recession in the months ahead.”

He added, “Given the slowdown in GDP growth during the first half of this year, which was itself driven by a breakdown in government functioning, failure to restore stability to the federal government and to quickly resolve a shutdown poses a substantial risk to the economy.”

With prediction markets now signaling that 2025 may outpace the “blip” tier and join that middle bracket of double-digit days, the question becomes: How will this current shutdown stack up against the longest in U.S. history?