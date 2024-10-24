It’s hard to imagine former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a car – especially because former commanders-in-chief are barred from driving on public roads – but that hasn’t stopped the Republican nominee from building up an extensive collection of flashy rides over the years.

Trump is known for his extravagant taste – this is, after all, the man who once claimed a gilded penthouse as his primary residence and who currently lives in an upscale golf resort. He also has expressed a love for the open road in the past.



In the waning days of Trump’s 2020 campaign, he spoke enviously to truck drivers at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while complimenting their vehicles.



“You think I could hop into one of them and drive it away,” the former president asked his supporters. “I’d love to do — just drive the hell out of here, just get the hell out of this.”



While Trump apparently never got the chance to drive a truck, he has been able to spend time behind the wheels of some other enviable vehicles over the years.



Earlier this year, one of Trump’s former vehicles was in the news when it sold at auction for $1.1 million. The car – a custom 1997 Lamborghini (VWAGY) Diablo VT roadster – belonged to the former president until he sold it in 2002.



“Trump was allowed to custom-order this Diablo because of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some “loaner” Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes,” the auction’s lot description explained.



Trump has also combined his love of flashy rides with his passion for selling things that have his name written on them. In the 1980s, for example, Trump commissioned a signature series of limousines from Cadillac (GM).



“A decision has been made to go into production on two Cadillac-body limousines using my name,” he said at the time. “The Trump Golden Series will be the most opulent stretch limousine made. The Trump Executive Series will be a slightly less lavish version of the same car.”



The vehicles featured a gilded interior, with two bars, a television screen, and requisite Trump branding throughout. Though the then-real estate magnate envisioned selling 50 limos, only a handful were ever manufactured.



