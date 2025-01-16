Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Travel

Los Angeles wildfires destroy more than 30 historically significant structures

“It is a mass erasure of heritage,” said one historical preservationist

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Caution tape is seen in front of the scorched Bunny Museum after the Eaton fire on January 11, 2025 in Altadena, Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Zhang Shuo/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles wildfires that swept across southern California last week destroyed more than 30 historically significant structures, including museums, houses, and religious sites, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy, a nonprofit devoted to historic preservation.

“It is a mass erasure of heritage,” said the organization’s chief executive, Adrian Scott Fine, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We haven’t seen anything like this before.”

The former home of actor Will Rogers, located within Will Rogers State Park, the Zorthian Ranch artist colony, and the Andrew McNally House are among the notable properties razed during the wildfires. Notably, Los Angeles’s famed Getty Center and Getty Villa survived the Palisades Fire mostly unscathed due to protective architectural features.

“[The] staff and the collection remain safe,” Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the J Paul Getty Trust, said in a statement. “Museum galleries and library archives were sealed off from smoke by state-of-the-art air-handling systems. The double-walled construction of the galleries also provides significant protection for the collections.”

Other, quirkier museums and archives, however, were less fortunate. The Bunny Museum, which housed thousands of rabbit-related artifacts, was lost. The owners, who plan to rebuild, released a statement to social media January 9 saying that it was “not a hoppy day today, but tomorrow will be hoppier.”

The Theosophical Library Center, which housed more than 40,000 texts on esoteric subjects like mysticism, alchemy, and scientific anomalies, is now “permanently closed” due to its destruction in the fires, according to the archive’s official website.

Kim Cooper, a co-founder of the Los Angeles-based Esotouric Tours company, described the archive as a representation of Southern California’s world-famous philosophical traditions.

“The cultural ideas that formed this visionary Southern California spirituality” were kept in the Theosophical Library Center, she told the Los Angeles Times.

Click through to see the notable and historic properties that were destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Will Rogers State Historic Park

Image for article titled Los Angeles wildfires destroy more than 30 historically significant structures
Photo: California State Parks

The historic home of Will Rogers, once the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, was largely destroyed in the Palisades Fire. Rogers’ ranch house and the surrounding land served as a California state park for 80 years. While the ranch house burned down, some of the artifacts and all of the horses that lived at the park survived.

The Andrew McNally House

Image for article titled Los Angeles wildfires destroy more than 30 historically significant structures
Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Andrew McNally House, built for the founder of Rand McNally Publishing in 1887, was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire. The Queen Anne-style house has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007.

Zane Grey Estate

Image for article titled Los Angeles wildfires destroy more than 30 historically significant structures
Photo: Nathan Simmons/WikiMedia Commons

When famed architect Myron Hunt built the Zane Grey Estate in 1907, it was hailed as the first fireproof home in Altadena. It was purchased by Grey, an adventure novelist, in 1920 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. It was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

Zorthian Ranch

Image for article titled Los Angeles wildfires destroy more than 30 historically significant structures
Photo: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Armenian Genocide survivor Jirayr Zorthian constructed his namesake ranch over the course of decades, using salvaged materials, including telephone poles, railroad ties, and construction debris. The 48-acre property served as an artist colony for decades following Zorthian’s death. All but two of the ranch’s buildings were destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

The Keeler House

Image for article titled Los Angeles wildfires destroy more than 30 historically significant structures
Photo: Realtor.com

The Keeler House, designed by famed architect Ray Kappe, was completed in 1991. The Modernist-style home went on the market last April for $12 million. The Palisades fire destroyed it completely.

