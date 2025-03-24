Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) reports earnings

In This Story LOW +2.42%

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW+2.42% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

The report details a 3.1% decrease in net sales to $83.7 billion compared to the previous year, with a comparable sales decline of 2.7%. This decline was attributed to a 3.0% decrease in comparable customer transactions, partially offset by a 0.3% increase in comparable average ticket.

Net earnings for the fiscal year decreased by 10.0% to $7.0 billion, with diluted earnings per share decreasing by 7.4% to $12.23. The report includes a pre-tax gain of $177 million from the sale of the Canadian retail business, which contributed $0.24 to diluted earnings per share.

Advertisement

The company reported cash flows from operating activities of $9.6 billion, with capital expenditures totaling $1.9 billion. Lowe's repurchased $3.9 billion of common stock and paid $2.6 billion in dividends during the year.

Advertisement

Lowe's continues to focus on its Total Home strategy, which includes serving professional customers, accelerating online sales, and expanding installation services. The strategy aims to address core demand drivers such as disposable personal income, home price appreciation, and the age of the housing stock.

Advertisement

The company operates 1,748 stores in the United States, with a total of approximately 195 million square feet of retail selling space. As of January 31, 2025, Lowe's employed approximately 161,000 full-time associates and 109,000 part-time associates.

Lowe's is committed to sustainability, with goals to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The company is investing in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable supply chain practices.

Advertisement

The report identifies various risks, including competition, supply chain disruptions, and cybersecurity threats. Lowe's acknowledges its dependence on positive operating results and potential financing to meet future obligations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Lowe's Companies Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.