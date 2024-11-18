Extreme tariffs and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more

Retail

While most designer brands don't directly offer Black Friday sales, some department stores do

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images (Getty Images)

With Black Friday right around the corner, now is an ideal time to begin making plans to shop for holiday gifts — especially big ticket items that might be out-of-budget splurges during the rest of the year.

Holiday sales in the U.S. are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, marking a 3.5% increase over last year, according to the National Retail Federation. For people who covet high-end clothing and accessories, Black Friday sales can be an opportune time to purchase designer goods that are otherwise out of reach.

While most designer and luxury brands don’t directly participate in Black Friday sales, department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom (JWN) do offer discounts on some of their designer goods during the weekend after Thanksgiving. So while you’re unlikely to get a discount purchasing directly from Hermes or Louis Vuitton, there is still a chance to buy the luxury item of your or a loved one’s dreams if you pay close attention.

Given this year’s tough market for luxury goods sales, some experts expect that department might be more flexible with their deals in an effort to bring back shoppers — especially younger consumers, whose clothing and accessories interests have trended away from designer products in recent years.

“Multi-brand retailers will really need to pull out all the stops this year to generate good sales growth,” Neil Saunders, managing director of Globaldata’s US retail and consumer division, told Vogue Business. “While things may pick up a bit over Black Friday, trading will still be soft.”

For more gift ideas, be sure to check out our picks for the top 10 Amazon Black Friday deals, the top 10 Walmart Black Friday deals, and the top 10 Target Black Friday deals. Continue reading to see where you can score Black Friday deals on luxury goods this year.

The Outnet

The Outnet

Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Thomas Barwick (iStock by Getty Images)

The Outnet, which already offers discounted prices for luxury goods, typically discounts its designer brands — including Jimmi Choo (CPRI), Maison Margiela, and Valentino — by as much as 25% off during Black Friday.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Starting November 21st, Nordstrom will reveal its Black Friday deals on hundreds of brands, including Staud and Alexander McQueen. The department store’s early Black Friday sale includes up to 60% off items across all categories.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Neiman Marcus is offering deals on designer clothing, jewelry, handbags during their Black Friday sale.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue

Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Saks is offering deals on designer clothing, jewelry, handbags and more, from brands including Alexander McQueen, Staud, and Alice + Olivia.

Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s

Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Bloomingdale’s (M) Black Friday sale will begin on November 25 and run through December 1, with discounts on designers including Versace, Oscar de la Renta, and Burberry.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Kevin Carter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Unlike many comparable brands, Kate Spade (TPR) offers Black Friday deals to customers buying directly from their online store and retail locations. Shoppers can anticipate major discounts on leather bags, novelty purses, and jewelry.

Coach

Coach

Image for article titled How to score luxury Black Friday deals from Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Like Kate Spade, you can also buy discounted goods directly from Coach on Black Friday. The designer handbag retailer announced that it would offer discounts on bags, clothing, and shoes this year.

