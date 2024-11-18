With Black Friday right around the corner, now is an ideal time to begin making plans to shop for holiday gifts — especially big ticket items that might be out-of-budget splurges during the rest of the year.



Holiday sales in the U.S. are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, marking a 3.5% increase over last year, according to the National Retail Federation. For people who covet high-end clothing and accessories, Black Friday sales can be an opportune time to purchase designer goods that are otherwise out of reach.



While most designer and luxury brands don’t directly participate in Black Friday sales, department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom (JWN) do offer discounts on some of their designer goods during the weekend after Thanksgiving. So while you’re unlikely to get a discount purchasing directly from Hermes or Louis Vuitton, there is still a chance to buy the luxury item of your or a loved one’s dreams if you pay close attention.



Given this year’s tough market for luxury goods sales, some experts expect that department might be more flexible with their deals in an effort to bring back shoppers — especially younger consumers, whose clothing and accessories interests have trended away from designer products in recent years.



“Multi-brand retailers will really need to pull out all the stops this year to generate good sales growth,” Neil Saunders, managing director of Globaldata’s US retail and consumer division, told Vogue Business. “While things may pick up a bit over Black Friday, trading will still be soft.”



