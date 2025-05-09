Money & Markets

What recession fears? Lyft's CEO doesn't see 'anything to worry about'

Lyft's bookings grew for the 16th straight quarter, Thursday's earnings show, as other travel companies falter

By
Kevin Ryan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What recession fears? Lyft&#39;s CEO doesn&#39;t see &#39;anything to worry about&#39;
Photo: Kelly Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
LYFTCMCSAFDSUBEREXPE

Amid a rash of disappointing earnings and pulled guidances — and broader sense of economic uncertainty — Lyft’s (LYFT) CEO says he doesn’t see “anything to worry about” for his company.

Suggested Reading

The U.S. and China are finally having trade talks. Here’s what to expect
Expedia has a warning about America's travel industry
Celsius founder sentenced to 12 years in prison
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The U.S. and China are finally having trade talks. Here’s what to expect
Expedia has a warning about America's travel industry
Celsius founder sentenced to 12 years in prison
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Our team is stronger than it’s ever been, and the consumer demand is absolutely there,” CEO David Risher said during an interview with CNBC’s (CMCSA) Squawk Box on Friday.

Advertisement

Related Content

Lyft's end to surge pricing means drivers will earn less—and Lyft doesn't mind
Surge pricing is so hated that even Lyft's CEO is ready to 'open up a can of whoop ass'

Related Content

Lyft's end to surge pricing means drivers will earn less—and Lyft doesn't mind
Surge pricing is so hated that even Lyft's CEO is ready to 'open up a can of whoop ass'

That came soon after Lyft reported strong earnings for the first quarter. The ride-hailing company grew gross bookings by 13% year-over-year to $4.16 billion, its 16th straight period of gross-bookings growth. Its revenue for the quarter was $1.45 billion, up 14% compared to a year ago.

Advertisement

Total rides for the quarter climbed by 16% to 218.4 million, beating FactSet’s (FDS) estimate of 215.1 million. Lyft also revealed that its board authorized boosting the company’s share repurchase plan to $750 million from $500 million.

Advertisement

Lyft’s shares climbed about 23% Friday morning.

The news is a rare bright spot for the U.S. travel industry. Uber’s (UBER) stock declined earlier this week after the company reported mixed first-quarter results.

Advertisement

Expedia (EXPE) posted worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday and lowered its full-year outlook, citing weak U.S. demand. Shares fell by 8% on Friday morning.

Airbnb (ABNB) issued a disappointing second-quarter revenue forecast last week, citing “broader economic uncertainties” for potential travelers and noting that fewer Canadians were traveling to the U.S.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a number of airlines — including Delta (DAL), American, and Southwest (LUV) — have pulled their yearly forecasts amid economic volatility, tariff uncertainty, and warnings from air traffic controllers. “There’s no way to predict exactly where demand is going,” American Airlines (AAL) CEO Robert Isom said when the company reported its first-quarter earnings in late April.