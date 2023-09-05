Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Manchester United, America's Car-Mart fall; Insmed, Brady rise, Tuesday, 9/5/2023

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: Manchester United, America’s Car-Mart fall; Insmed, Brady rise

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT)

The auto retailer's fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Watch
Why Pfizer is still a top stock pick
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest in a choppy September market
August 29, 2023
Opportunities in the energy sector and macro funds
August 22, 2023

Brady Corp. (BRC)

The identification and security products maker gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Advertisement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

The life science real estate company raised its dividend.

Insmed Corp. (INSM)

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a lung disease treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

The provider of health care information systems is reportedly considering a sale to Thoma Bravo.

Manchester United Plc. (MANU)

The soccer team’s owners are reportedly taking the company off the market because of difficulty finding a buyer.

Advertisement

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

The vacation rental company will join the S&P 500 index as of Sept. 18.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

The chipmaker announced a partnership for foundry services and investments with Tower Semiconductor.

Advertisement