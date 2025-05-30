How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon

These cities received top grades for their ability to host runners

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Photo: Elsa / Staff (Getty Images)

More than one million people run a marathon every year globally, and in the U.S., there are plenty of races to choose from. But what are the best host cities?

SIXT, a global mobility service provider, identified the top 10 U.S. cities for marathoners. It looked at a series of factors to compile its rankings, including the number of marathons each year, the prevalence of local run clubs, the average marathon run time, things to do before and after the race, the number of sportswear stores, and the quality of hotel options.

“These destinations invite new runners to chase their first finish line, set personal records, and soak in the sights along the way,” SIXT said.

Continue reading to see which cities rank the highest.

#10: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Photo: Robert Reiners / Stringer (Getty Images)
#9: Ventura, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Screenshot: Ventura Marathon https://www.venturamarathon.com/event-info/info-marathon
#8: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Photo: Patrick McDermott / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: Kapaa, Hawaii

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Photo: The Kauai Marathon https://thekauaimarathon.com/photos-and-videos/
#6: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Screenshot: https://www.instagram.com/mke_marathon/
#5: Oakland, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Screenshot: https://www.instagram.com/oaklandmarathon/
#4: Winter Park, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Screenshot: https://www.trackshack.com/event/103/directions
#3: New York City, New York

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Photo: Elsa / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Photo: Kyle Rivas / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Ocala, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon
Photo: Savage Seven: https://savage-seven.com/
