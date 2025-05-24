Mark Cuban on 6 of his top Shark Tank success stories

Mark Cuban is departing ABC’s popular Shark Tank show after 15 seasons with a portfolio of successes fattening his already big bank account. Cuban told CNBC that he invested “about $33 million” during his time on the show, receiving $35 million in cash returns and holding equity now worth “at least $250 million.” Not a bad return. Here are — according to Cuban — some of his biggest successes.
Tower Paddle Boards
The company’s website, TowerPaddleBoards.com, trumpets its ties to Cuban.
“Mark Cuban invested $150,000 in Tower in 2011. We’ve paid him out more than $1 million in dividends to date and he’s still got his ownership stake.”
That’s a pretty good return. The company is still going strong, specializing in inflatable paddle boards, but it also sells hard paddle boards and other water lifestyle accessories.
Nuts ‘n More
Peter Ferreira was a fitness enthusiast with a sweet tooth who found his way into Shark Tank. He had created a protein-packed peanut butter bar to satisfy his cravings while meeting his health needs.
“With my desire to bring the product to more fitness enthusiasts who love food, I wrote a email to Shark Tank and appeared on the show in 2013 where we successfully raised money from investors Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec,” Ferrieira says.
“This helped us expand quickly and successfully. Over time and with much work, we have become one of the biggest success stories from Shark Tank!”
Nuts ‘N More bagged a $250,000 investment from Cuban for 35% of the company in 2013 and his returns keep coming.
Prep Test
In 2016, Cuban invested $250,000 for a 20 percent equity stake in Prep Expert, an SAT preparation company. Cuban — a big believer in education — saw the demand for a test preparation service and helped Prep Expert generate $5 million in annual revenue.
Patel wrote on Linkedin this week:
“When I pitched Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, he rolled his eyes at “test prep.” I thought I’d lost him. But everything changed when I shared my story — growing up in a budget motel, watching my dad work long hours just to get by. That hit something deeper. He opened up about his own dad, and in that moment, the business pitch became human. We didn’t just connect over numbers — we connected over roots. That’s what sealed the deal. People don’t always invest in what you’re selling. Sometimes, they invest in who you are.”
Simple Sugars
Being open about a skin condition, and having something in common with Cuban (they are both from Pittsburgh), helped propel Lani Lazzari to success. She writes on the company’s website:
“In 2013 I pitched Simple Sugars on Shark Tank, received an investment from Mark Cuban, and Simple Sugars exploded literally overnight after millions of people watched me present on the show.
But the best part came later when happy customers started trying the products and sending us their stories of how well Simple Sugars worked for their skin problems. We received thousands of testimonials from people with every type of skin condition imaginable: eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, acne, severe dry skin, skin problems from chemotherapy, and more.”
Cuban invested $100,000 in Simple Sugars.
Beatbox Beverages
Cuban invested $1 million in Beatbox Beverages, securing a one-third stake in the company. This investment was made on Shark Tank in 2014. The deal was one of the largest on the show at the time.
Cuban said on Shark Tank, “You guys don’t sell wine, you sell fun.” Cuban was impressed and sunk $1 million into the company that now makes over $200 million a year. Fellow celeb Shaq O’Neill is also an investor.
Dude Wipes
In 2015, the founders of Dude Products appeared on Shark Tank; they secured a $300,000 investment from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for a 25% stake in the company. Today, the wipes are available in most major retailers and on Amazon (AMZN). Full disclosure: This writer is a fan!