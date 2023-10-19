Marsh & McLennan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $730 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $5.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

