Marsh & McLennan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $730 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $5.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMC