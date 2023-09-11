Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Matrix Service: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Monday reported a loss of $336,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
September 5, 2023
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The energy services company posted revenue of $205.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.4 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $795 million.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRX

Advertisement
Advertisement