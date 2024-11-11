Mattel is sorry for putting a link to a porn site on doll boxes

In This Story MAT -0.23%

Mattel (MAT-0.23% ) apologized for accidentally putting a link to a porn site on a box for one of its dolls and urged parents to throw away the box if they bought the toy.

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

The toy company issued the mea culpa after after it put the wrong domain name on its “Wicked”-themed dolls. Instead of listing the correct link, which is wickedmovie.com, the company forgot to include the word “movie” in the URL.

Advertisement

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” Mattel told The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mattel didn’t say how many toys had the mistake but did say the screw-up mostly appeared on toys in the U.S. The dolls were previously being sold at Target (TGT-2.83% ) and Amazon (AMZN-1.42% ), but both retailers are currently listing the toys as unavailable.

Mattel advised those who purchased the toy doll to make sure their children can’t see the link.

Advertisement

“Wicked,” the film adaption of the award-winning musical, is set to open on Nov. 22 in the U.S. and stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. It is split into two movies, with the second part slated for release next November.