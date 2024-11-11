Business News

Mattel is sorry for putting a link to a porn site on doll boxes

The company put the wrong URL for the "Wicked" movie on the box

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Mattel is sorry for putting a link to a porn site on doll boxes
Photo: VALERIE MACON (Getty Images)
In This Story
MAT-0.23%

Mattel (MAT-0.23%) apologized for accidentally putting a link to a porn site on a box for one of its dolls and urged parents to throw away the box if they bought the toy.

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The toy company issued the mea culpa after after it put the wrong domain name on its “Wicked”-themed dolls. Instead of listing the correct link, which is wickedmovie.com, the company forgot to include the word “movie” in the URL.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
The top toy this Christmas? These contenders are leading the pack

Related Content

The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
The top toy this Christmas? These contenders are leading the pack

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” Mattel told The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mattel didn’t say how many toys had the mistake but did say the screw-up mostly appeared on toys in the U.S. The dolls were previously being sold at Target (TGT-2.83%) and Amazon (AMZN-1.42%), but both retailers are currently listing the toys as unavailable.

Mattel advised those who purchased the toy doll to make sure their children can’t see the link.

Advertisement

“Wicked,” the film adaption of the award-winning musical, is set to open on Nov. 22 in the U.S. and stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. It is split into two movies, with the second part slated for release next November.