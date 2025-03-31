Maze Therapeutics Inc. (MAZE) reports earnings

In This Story MAZE +2.13%

Maze Therapeutics Inc. (MAZE+2.13% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing includes details on Maze's focus on developing precision medicines for renal, cardiovascular, and related metabolic diseases using its Compass platform. The platform links genetic variants to biological pathways in specific patient groups.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Maze is advancing two lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, targeting chronic kidney disease (CKD). MZE829 is an oral small molecule inhibitor aimed at treating APOL1 kidney disease, while MZE782 targets the solute transporter SLC6A19.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income of $52.2 million for 2024, primarily due to license revenue from agreements with biotechnology companies, including an exclusive license with Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Advertisement

Maze's research and development expenses are expected to increase significantly as it progresses with clinical trials for its lead programs and further develops its Compass platform.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges the need for substantial additional capital to fund operations and develop its therapeutic candidates, with plans to finance through equity offerings, debt financings, and collaborations.

Maze's strategy involves leveraging its Compass platform to identify and develop precision medicine candidates, with a focus on expanding its pipeline in CVRM diseases.

Advertisement

The filing also highlights the company's partnerships, including a spin-out company, Broadwing Bio LLC, formed with Alloy Therapeutics to develop antibody therapies for ophthalmic diseases.

Maze emphasizes its commitment to enhancing its Compass platform and methodology, aiming to remain at the forefront of genetically informed drug development.

Advertisement

The report outlines various risks, including the need for additional capital, reliance on third-party manufacturers, and potential competition in the precision medicine space.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Maze Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.