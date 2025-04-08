Food

McDonald's is doubling down on lemonade

Now you can have a refreshing lemonade with your quarter-pounder

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s is doubling down on lemonade
Photo: McDonald’s
In This Story
MCD-0.81%WEN-5.73%

Starting April 8, there is a new permanent menu item on the Golden Arches menu.

The chain had been testing a premium lemonade drink in some outlets since last year and has now decided to roll it out nationally.

Suggested Reading

Humana and CVS pop on Medicare payout and Dr. Oz news
Trump admin instructs federal crypto cops to ignore 'unwitting' regulatory violations
8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Humana and CVS pop on Medicare payout and Dr. Oz news
Trump admin instructs federal crypto cops to ignore 'unwitting' regulatory violations
8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Weekend Business News Roundup August 03, 2024
McDonald's is trying to put the fast back in fast food

McDonald’s made the announcement on their website describing the lemonade as “featuring real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar and handcrafted by our beverage experts.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Weekend Business News Roundup August 03, 2024
McDonald's is trying to put the fast back in fast food

McDonaldsmenus, a fan website devoted to tracking McDonald’s menu offerings and prices, has the average price of the lemonade listed as:

Small: $2.73
Medium: $2.98
Large: $3.44

Prices will vary by location.

McDonald’s will now join Wendy’s and Arby’s in the fast-food “lemonade wars.” Wendy’s has been selling Dave’s Craft Lemonade for years and have gradually been adding flavors like Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Pineapple Mango Lemonade, All-Natural Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and the new Tangerine Lemonade Twist. Arby’s also sells several flavors of it’s “Market Fresh” Lemonade.

Advertisement

For now, McDonald’s intends to just stick with traditional lemonade.