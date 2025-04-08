McDonald's is doubling down on lemonade

Starting April 8, there is a new permanent menu item on the Golden Arches menu.

The chain had been testing a premium lemonade drink in some outlets since last year and has now decided to roll it out nationally.

McDonald’s made the announcement on their website describing the lemonade as “featuring real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar and handcrafted by our beverage experts.”

McDonaldsmenus, a fan website devoted to tracking McDonald’s menu offerings and prices, has the average price of the lemonade listed as:

Small: $2.73

Medium: $2.98

Large: $3.44

Prices will vary by location.

McDonald’s will now join Wendy’s and Arby’s in the fast-food “lemonade wars.” Wendy’s has been selling Dave’s Craft Lemonade for years and have gradually been adding flavors like Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Pineapple Mango Lemonade, All-Natural Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and the new Tangerine Lemonade Twist. Arby’s also sells several flavors of it’s “Market Fresh” Lemonade.

For now, McDonald’s intends to just stick with traditional lemonade.

