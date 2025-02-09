McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week

In This Story MCD SMCI HOOD KO CVS

After dealing with the DeepSeek drama and Trump’s tariff disputes, investors may get a break this week with fewer earnings reports to focus on. All eyes will turn to the Super Bowl on Sunday, offering a chance to relax and take a break. As the week winds down, the mood takes a romantic turn toward Valentine’s Day, filling the air with love and warmth.

Let’s explore what this week has in store for us:

Here are a few earnings to watch this week

On Monday, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) will kick off the week with its earnings release in the morning. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola (KO) will report its earnings in the morning, providing an update on the beverage giant’s performance. Later in the day, chipmaker Super Micro Computer (SMCI) will release its financial results, which could highlight developments in the AI sector.

On Wednesday, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will share its quarterly results in the morning, with investors keen on its healthcare offerings and retail operations. Later, trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) and social media giant Reddit (RDDT) will each report in the evening, offering insights into the retail investing landscape and the growing influence of social media.

The week wraps up on Thursday with Coinbase (COIN) (COIN), the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., releasing its earnings after the market closes.

Inflation data to be released this week

This week, key inflation data will be released, providing important insights into the state of the U.S. economy. On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data will be published, shedding light on inflationary trends and the cost of living. These reports are closely watched by economists and investors as they help gauge the effectiveness of monetary policy.

On Thursday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and core PPI data will be released. The PPI measures inflation at the wholesale level and provides an early indicator of potential price pressures in the broader economy. Additionally, the weekly initial jobless claims data will be released, providing a glimpse into the health of the labor market.

On Friday, the Import Price Index and U.S. retail sales figures will be published. The Import Price Index will highlight changes in the cost of goods imported into the U.S., while retail sales data will offer a look into consumer spending patterns, a key driver of economic growth.