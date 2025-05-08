6 fast food chains rolling out frozen drinks for summer

Burger King (QSR) has already released its new strawberry slush topped with Nerds. The drink will set you back about $4, but only $1 if you order through the app.

Advertisement

Taste of Home called the drink “nostalgic.” Here is more of what the food and recipe brand said about it:

“To begin, the drink is maddeningly sweet. I’d expect no less from this kind of beverage, though, and I imagine it will be such a sugary relief on hot summer days. The consistency is similar to the Icee I used to slurp at movie theaters as a kid—not so frozen that it won’t suck up through your straw, but just enough to make it thick so you let it melt on your tongue.”