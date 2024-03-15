McDonald's locations are closed around the world because of a tech outage

McDonald’s stores and online ordering suffered closures and delays in Europe, Asia, and Australia Friday due to what the fast-food chain said was a tech outage.
McDonald’s Japan said on X there was “a system failure,” and that “many stores across the country have temporarily suspended operations.” Meanwhile, McDonald’s Hong Kong blamed dysfunctional mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks on “a computer system failure” in a statement shared on Facebook. Later, the chain said its “system is gradually resuming” and that customers could start using the app and self-ordering kiosks to order.
Customers in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, the U.K., and other parts of Europe and Asia posted on social media they were unable to order from the chain.
“We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement shared with Quartz. “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
McDonald’s noted the tech outage “is not related to a cybersecurity event.”
McDonald’s Australia said on X most of its restaurants were open again after the technology outage.
