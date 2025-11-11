Mega Millions is nearing a $1 billion jackpot with no lucky winner since late June.

The current jackpot, which stands at $900 million, or $415.3 million in cash, is one of the lottery’s biggest ever.

Before tonight’s drawing, we’ve compiled a list of the largest jackpots ever awarded in lottery history, from both Mega Millions and Powerball.

Continue reading to see how big the payouts were and when they were awarded.