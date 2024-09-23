Melania Trump got paid almost a quarter-million dollars to speak to a group of gay Republicans

In This Story WBD -5.27%

Former First Lady Melania Trump was paid $237,000 to make a rare appearance at a political event in April, although it’s unclear who forked over the cash.



Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Melania Trump delivered speeches at two fundraisers for the Log Cabin Republicans, a group for LGBT conservatives, in April and July this year. She received the six-figure payment for the earlier event, according to former President Donald Trump’s most recent financial disclosure form, CNN reported. Trump has not released a financial report for the period that covers July, although CNN (WBD-5.27% ) also reported that a Trump ally requested a “similar” payment for the second event.

Advertisement

Log Cabin Republican President Charles Moran told CNN his group did not pay the former First Lady for her appearance. Trump’s form did not provide details on the payment.

Advertisement

While it’s not unusual for politicians’ spouses to attend political events, it is rare for them to be paid for their involvement. Her participation is also notable in part because she has made very few appearances on the campaign trail in support of her husband.

Advertisement

“It seems pretty self-serving. From my own general observation, I’m not used to seeing that,” Virginia Canter, the chief ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, told CNN.

Canter said the fee wasn’t properly disclosed because it should have listed who provided the payment.



Advertisement

“You could indicate that payment was for a speaking engagement for the Log Cabin Republicans, but you also need to report who the source of the payment was, otherwise you can’t assess for the conflicts of interest, and it wouldn’t be in compliance with the rules,” she explained. “It should have properly been reported so that the source of the income is listed for the honorarium.”

Melania Trump’s spokesperson declined to comment to CNN.

This isn’t the first time the former first lady has received a hefty payment for her presence. She received $250,000 to appear at a different Log Cabin Republican event in 2022, and two other quarter-million speaking fees for engagements elsewhere. She also netted $155,000 to speak at a “Make America Great Again, Again” Super PAC event in 2021, CNN reported.