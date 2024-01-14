Fast food menu items that aren't as advertised, according to customers

One customer in Florida and three customers in New York bought Whoppers and Big Kings from Burger Kings between 2017 and 2022 that they claimed were “much smaller than advertised.”

Advertisement

The four—Walter Coleman, Marco DiLeonardo, Matthew Fox, and Madelyn Salzman—said they wouldn’t have bought the burgers if they had known their true size.

Their feelings are echoed by other customers and food reviewers on social media.



BIG KING OR BIG FAIL? 🍔😒 BURGER KING BIG KING REVIEW

They sued Burger King in March 2022. The complaint argues that the company currently uses “false and misleading advertising,” whereas past ads have depicted the burgers more accurately.

The courts agree so far. At the end of last year, a federal judge struck down Burger King’s request to dismiss the case.

“The plaintiffs’ claims are false. The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to Guests nationwide,” a Burger King spokesperson told USA Today after the ruling.