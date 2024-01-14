Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Fast food menu items that aren't as advertised, according to customers

Food

Fast food menu items that aren't as advertised, according to customers

Burger King's Whopper, Arby's Roast Beef sandwiches, and Taco Bell Crunchwraps don't have as much beef as customers expect

By
Laura Bratton
Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme
Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

A rising number of lawsuits have accused big food brands of false advertising. Recent cases in the last two years represented by Florida-based lawyer Anthony Russo have alleged that Hershey and fast food companies like Burger King and Taco Bell have used “unfair and deceptive trade practices.” The suits say misleading advertisements—overstating the quality and quantity of key ingredients—dupe customers into purchasing products they wouldn’t otherwise buy.

Let’s have a look at the menu items the suits have featured.

Burger King’s Whopper and Big King

Burger King’s Whopper and Big King

Burger King Whopper
Burger King Whopper
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

One customer in Florida and three customers in New York bought Whoppers and Big Kings from Burger Kings between 2017 and 2022 that they claimed were “much smaller than advertised.”

Burger King Whopper advertisement
Burger King Whopper advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

The four—Walter Coleman, Marco DiLeonardo, Matthew Fox, and Madelyn Salzman—said they wouldn’t have bought the burgers if they had known their true size.

Big King burger from Burger King compared to advertisement
Big King burger from Burger King compared to advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Their feelings are echoed by other customers and food reviewers on social media.

BIG KING OR BIG FAIL? 🍔😒 BURGER KING BIG KING REVIEW

They sued Burger King in March 2022. The complaint argues that the company currently uses “false and misleading advertising,” whereas past ads have depicted the burgers more accurately.

Past Burger King Whopper advertisement
Past Burger King Whopper advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

The courts agree so far. At the end of last year, a federal judge struck down Burger King’s request to dismiss the case.

“The plaintiffs’ claims are false. The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to Guests nationwide,” a Burger King spokesperson told USA Today after the ruling.

Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger and Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger and Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Justin Chimienti purchased Wendy’s burgers between 2016 and 2022 in New York, and they didn’t have as much beef as he expected.

Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger advertisement
Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

YouTubers have documented similar experiences with Wendy’s menu items, like its Dave’s Single Burger.

MARCH MADNESS TIME! 🏀 WENDY’S DAILY $1 DAVE’S SINGLE BURGER 🍔 (In-app offer) #mangomadnesssnapple

Chimienti sued both Wendy’s and McDonald’s in 2022. His complaint against Wendy’s argued that the company’s actual burgers are 15% to 20% smaller than they appear in ads.

The case was dismissed in October. US District Judge Hector Gonzalez said in the judgement that the ads “are no different than other companies’ use of visually appealing images to foster positive associations with their products.”

McDonald’s cheeseburger

McDonald’s cheeseburger

McDonald’s cheeseburger
McDonald’s cheeseburger
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Justin Chimienti’s suit against McDonald’s and Wendy’s alleged that McDonald’s cheeseburgers and Big Macs were up to 20% larger in advertisements compared to the products customers receive.

McDonald’s cheeseburger advertisement
McDonald’s cheeseburger advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

While the case was dismissed, other McDonald’s customers still share Chimienti’s sentiment.

“Big Macs have only gotten smaller over the years,” said one Reddit user.

“Is it really that hard to do what you say you will do? There has to be a line somewhere right?” said another.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza and Crunchwraps

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza and Crunchwraps

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Frank Siragusa bought a Mexican pizza at a Taco Bell in New York that wasn’t to his liking, with only half the beef and bean filling he expected.

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza advertisement
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

His lawsuit against Taco Bell filed in 2023 alleges that Taco Bell’s “misleading” advertisements show its Crunchwraps and Mexican pizzas containing about twice the beef they actually do.

Image for article titled Fast food menu items that aren&#39;t as advertised, according to customers
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

The case is ongoing. Taco Bell has not responded to media outlets’ requests for comment.

Arby’s Double Beef ’N Cheddar and Smokehouse Brisket sandwiches

Arby’s Double Beef ’N Cheddar and Smokehouse Brisket sandwiches

Arby’s Double Beef ‘N Cheddar
Arby’s Double Beef ‘N Cheddar
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Joseph Alongis ordered the Arby’s sandwiches in August 2023 in New York and found they contained about half of the beef and brisket he expected.

Arby’s Double Beef ‘N Cheddar advertisement
Arby’s Double Beef ‘N Cheddar advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

His lawsuit filed in September alleged Arby’s ads depict items with “approximately 100% more meat than what the actual sandwiches.”

Image for article titled Fast food menu items that aren&#39;t as advertised, according to customers
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Arby’s did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment.

Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin
Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Cynthia Kelly bought Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins last year and found they were missing the cute jack-o-lantern faces depicted on the wrapper.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin advertisement
Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin advertisement
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

She brought a case against Hershey in January seeking $5 million in damages. The complaint argues that past wrappers displayed the Reese’s cup more accurately.

Past Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin wrapper
Past Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin wrapper
Screenshot: Court documents (Other)

Hershey has declined media outlets’ requests for comment.

