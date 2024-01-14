Fast food menu items that aren't as advertised, according to customers

A rising number of lawsuits have accused big food brands of false advertising. Recent cases in the last two years represented by Florida-based lawyer Anthony Russo have alleged that Hershey and fast food companies like Burger King and Taco Bell have used “unfair and deceptive trade practices.” The suits say misleading advertisements—overstating the quality and quantity of key ingredients—dupe customers into purchasing products they wouldn’t otherwise buy.
Let’s have a look at the menu items the suits have featured.