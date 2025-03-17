Meridian Corporation (MRBK) reports earnings

In This Story MRBK +0.13%

Meridian Corporation (MRBK+0.13% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's financial performance and condition.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

The filing indicates that total assets increased by $139.7 million, or 6.2%, to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2024. Portfolio loans grew by $137.8 million, or 7.3%, reaching $2.0 billion.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

Meridian reported a consolidated net income increase of $3.1 million, or 23.4%, for the year. The return on average assets was 0.70%, and the return on average equity was 9.93%.

Advertisement

Net interest income rose by $2.1 million, or 3.0%, due to higher levels of earning assets. Non-interest income saw a significant increase of $9.4 million, or 29.3%, primarily due to an improved mortgage banking environment.

Advertisement

The company's net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points to 3.16% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.35% for the previous year.

Advertisement

Meridian's provision for credit losses was $11.4 million, an increase of $4.6 million from the prior year, largely due to an increase in net charge-offs.

Non-interest expenses totaled $79.1 million, up by $2.0 million or 2.6% from the previous year, with increases in occupancy and equipment expenses and professional fees.

Advertisement

The company declared and paid quarterly dividends totaling $0.50 per share for the year 2024. The dividend policy remains subject to future earnings and regulatory requirements.

Meridian's capital ratios indicate that it remains well-capitalized under regulatory standards, with a tangible common equity ratio of 7.05%.

Advertisement

The report also details the company's focus on maintaining liquidity, with available liquidity totaling $315.8 million as of December 31, 2024, up from $273.4 million in the previous year.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Meridian Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.