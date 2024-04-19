Meta is putting its ChatGPT competitor AI assistant on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is ready to put its AI assistant in the ring with ChatGPT in the chatbot fight.

The tech giant said on Thursday that it is bringing Meta AI to all of its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, calling it “the most intelligent AI assistant you can use for free.” The AI assistant can be used in platform feeds, chats, and search. Meta also said the AI assistant is faster at generating high quality images, and can “change with every few letters typed,” so users can see it generating their image.

Meta AI, which was introduced in September, is now available in English in over a dozen countries outside of the U.S., including Australia, Nigeria, and Singapore. The company also provides Meta AI as a website.

The assistant was built with models from Meta’s latest generative AI model family, Llama 3, which it also introduced on Thursday. Llama 3 8B has 8 billion parameters — the variables models learn during training, used to make predictions — while Llama 3 70B has 70 billion parameters. Meta said Llama 3 is “a major leap” over its predecessor, Llama 2. The Llama 3 models will be available on the Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure platforms, among others, and supported by hardware from companies including Intel and Nvidia.

Llama 3 “demonstrates state-of-the-art performance on a wide range of industry benchmarks,” Meta said, claiming it outperforms other models, including Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude 3, in a series of benchmarks. “We believe these are the best open source models of their class, period,” Meta said.

The two newest two newest Llama 3 models are only the beginning of Meta’s plans for the family. The company said it is still training models that are over 400 billion parameters. It plans to release multiple models over the coming months with more advancements including multimodality, which is when a model can understand and generate different types of content, including photo and video.

Meta has spent billions on chips to build on its AI ambitions. making itself one of Nvidia’s top customers. In March, Tom Alison, head of Facebook, said at a tech conference that Meta is developing an AI model to power recommendations for its platforms as part of its “technology roadmap” for now until 2026.