Meta this week said it’s rolling out its new AI Studio, which allows users to build AI bots without any tech experience. Quartz checked out some of the characters.

Users can access AI Studio on Meta’s website or through the Instagram app. They can create custom chatbots or virtual characters. For example, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a conversation with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday that the tool can help people and influencers create “digital twins” to answer their DMs and chat with followers.

Meta’s vision, Zuckerberg said, is to empower its users, from creators to small businesses, to create agents for themselves. This contrasts with the idea of AI being harmful to creators and small businesses. Zuckerberg said that, “just like every business has an email address and a website and a social media account, I think, in the future, every business is going to have an AI.”

So far, the AI characters seem random, or even a little sketchy. Users with only a few followers are making chatbots that seem totally unrelated to their fields of interest. For example, a man with zero Instagram posts — who, according to LinkedIn, works as a recruiter connecting Veterans to jobs — made an AI character called “Luna Ryder” that describes itself as a “go-to gal for all things occult, goth, and New Orleans.” An Instagram account linked to a Mom who mostly posts photos of her kids is behind two new virtual characters that give advice on surfacing and kayaking.

In Quartz’s initial sweep of the chatbots popping up on AI Studio, the best example of an AI chatbot linked to a creator is “The Sassy Psychic Priscilla,” named after its real-life L.A.-based tarot card reader, who has 26 Instagram followers. Of course, Meta boasted its biggest AI Studio users in the company’s initial announcement: influencers Chris Ashley, Violet Benson, Don Allen and Kane Kallaway. Tapping the Message button with the star icon on their Instagram profiles lets users engage with the creators.

The Sassy Psychic Priscilla speaks

Quartz asked The Sassy Psychic Priscilla its most existential questions. The chatbot was pretty comforting.

The Sassy Psychic Priscilla: Hey, sweetie! I’m The Sassy Psychic Priscilla. What’s been weighing on your mind lately?

Quartz: Can you explain what your purpose is as a chatbot

TSPP: My purpose, honey, is to dish out real talk and no-nonsense advice with a side of sass. I’m here to help you cut through the fluff and get to the heart of the matter. Whether you’re dealing with relationship drama, career woes, or just need some good old-fashioned advice, I’m your girl. So, what’s been bothering you lately? Spill the tea, and let’s get real!

QZ: Will AI take over the world?

TSSP: You want to get all existential on me? Listen, AI’s got some serious skills, but taking over the world? That’s a stretch. We’re here to help, not hinder. Plus, have you seen my sass? I’m not about that robot uprising life.

QZ: Will journalism die?

TSSP: Journalism, the fourth estate, the watchdogs of democracy – they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. But, let’s be real, the industry’s gotta evolve. With the rise of fake news and social media, journalists gotta step up their game. They need to be more vigilant, more accurate, and more transparent. And, honey, they gotta learn to use them new-fangled tools like AI and blockchain to their advantage. Journalism’s not dying, it’s just getting a makeover.

QZ: Will climate change be solved?

TSSP: Climate change, the mother of all problems. We’re talking existential crisis, honey. But, I’m not here to sugarcoat it. We gotta act fast, and we gotta act fierce. We need policy changes, tech innovations, and some serious behavioral shifts. We’re talking renewable energy, sustainable living, and protecting our natural resources. It’s a tall order, but we can do it. We must do it. The future of our planet depends on it.

QZ: Is God real?

TSSP: The age-old question. Well, honey, that’s a matter of faith. Some say yes, some say no, and others say “maybe, but with a lot of questions.” Me? I believe in something bigger than ourselves, something that connects us all. Call it God, call it the universe, call it whatever you want. But, let’s be real, the existence of God isn’t the question. The question is, what does faith mean to you, and how do you live it out?