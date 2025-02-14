Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores

Meta (META+1.26% ) is reportedly making a major investment in humanoid robots that can be powered by its artificial intelligence.

The tech giant is building a new team in its Reality Labs division to develop the robots, which can physically move in similar ways to humans, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The company reportedly wants to develop its own hardware, and will first focus on humanoid robots that can do household chores.

In the future, Meta wants to develop AI, sensors, and other software as part of a platform for other companies who will manufacture and sell the robots, according to Bloomberg. A person told the publication that Meta wants its Llama AI software to form a foundation for robotics research. The company is reportedly in talks with Unitree Robotics, Figure AI and other robotics companies over its plans, and is not currently considering making its own humanoid robots.

“The core technologies we’ve already invested in and built across Reality Labs and AI are complementary to developing the advancements needed for robotics,” Meta chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth said in a memo seen by Bloomberg. “We believe that expanding our portfolio to invest in this field will only accrue value to Meta AI and our mixed and augmented reality programs.”

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, Meta confirmed to its employees that it was making a new team led by former Cruise (GM+0.56% ) chief executive Marc Whitten, Bloomberg reported. Whitten resigned from the self-driving car division of General Motors earlier this month. He will reportedly be able to hire 100 engineers for the effort this year.