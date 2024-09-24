Meta will use actors' voices for its AI chatbot

In This Story META -4.31%

Meta (META-4.31% ) plans to announce it has secured a deal with five well-known actors for its digital assistant, Meta AI.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The Facebook parent company’s audio feature will give users the option of selecting the voices of actors, including John Cena, Awkwafina, Kristen Bell, Keegan-Michael Key, and Judi Dench, in addition to the generic voice options currently available.

Advertisement

Per Reuters, the tech company is set to announce the voice component at its annual Connect conference, which starts Wednesday.

Advertisement

The company also plans to reveal the first version of its augmented reality glasses at the conference, as well as to provide a “road map” for the Ray-Ban (EL-2.26% ) Meta smart glasses, an existing product that became the tech giant’s first product to include an audio version of the Meta AI chatbot.

Advertisement

The rollout of the celebrity voices will happen in the U.S. and other English-speaking markets this week across Meta’s apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Ahead of the company’s formal announcement of the deal, CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to post a promotional advertisement with actor and wrestler Cena, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, and singer Benson Boone showing the individuals performing various stunts while wearing the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Advertisement

Meta’s AI chatbot currently helps users engage with text chat capabilities and generate images for various prompts. Last year, the company attempted to integrate celebrities with its products through projects such as launching its text-based character versions of its chatbot.