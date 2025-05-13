How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest

About
Money & Markets

The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest

National inflation statistics paint over a complicated story taking place on the local level

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Inflation is cooling, with the year-over-year rate in April at 2.3%, the lowest since February 2021.

Advertisement

But the numbers tell one story, and how Americans experience inflation tells another. And national statistics can blanket over a more complicated landscape on the local level.

WalletHub set out to disaggregate the data and find the metro areas currently seeing the highest and lowest inflation rates.

It looked at Consumer Price Index change from the latest month to the year before to find local rates of inflation.

Continue reading to see which metro areas are currently experiencing the highest inflation, and which are experiencing the lowest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

5th highest: Philadelphia metro area — 2.90%

5th highest: Philadelphia metro area — 2.90%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

TIE — 4th highest: Baltimore metro area — 3.0%

TIE — 4th highest: Baltimore metro area — 3.0%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

TIE — 4th highest: Los Angeles metro area — 3.0%

TIE — 4th highest: Los Angeles metro area — 3.0%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

3rd highest: Chicago metro area — 3.1%

3rd highest: Chicago metro area — 3.1%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Quinn Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

2nd highest: San Diego metro area — 3.8%

2nd highest: San Diego metro area — 3.8%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Highest: New York City metro area — 3.9%

Highest: New York City metro area — 3.9%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

5th lowest: Anchorage metro area — 1.6%

5th lowest: Anchorage metro area — 1.6%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

TIE — 4th lowest: Detroit metro area: 1.4%

TIE — 4th lowest: Detroit metro area: 1.4%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

TIE — 4th lowest: Dallas-Fort Worth metro area: 1.4%

TIE — 4th lowest: Dallas-Fort Worth metro area: 1.4%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Darren Carroll / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

3rd lowest: San Francisco metro area: 1.3%

3rd lowest: San Francisco metro area: 1.3%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

2nd lowest: Houston metro area: 1.2%

2nd lowest: Houston metro area: 1.2%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

Lowest: Phoenix metro area: 0.3%

Lowest: Phoenix metro area: 0.3%

Image for article titled The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

14 / 14