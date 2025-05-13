The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest

Inflation is cooling, with the year-over-year rate in April at 2.3%, the lowest since February 2021.

But the numbers tell one story, and how Americans experience inflation tells another. And national statistics can blanket over a more complicated landscape on the local level.

WalletHub set out to disaggregate the data and find the metro areas currently seeing the highest and lowest inflation rates.

It looked at Consumer Price Index change from the latest month to the year before to find local rates of inflation.

Continue reading to see which metro areas are currently experiencing the highest inflation, and which are experiencing the lowest.