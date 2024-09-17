Business News

Michael Kors says Taylor Swift and TikTok make selling handbags harder

The powerhouse designer says competition is fierce in the fashion industry

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Michael Kors says Taylor Swift and TikTok make selling handbags harder
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images (Getty Images)
In This Story
CPRI-1.22%TPR-0.60%LULU-0.60%MC+0.83%

Fashion designer Michael Kors (CPRI-1.22%) cited TikTok trends and Taylor Swift’s embrace of independent brands as proof that the luxury handbag market is competitive in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday.

Suggested Reading

Tesla's 'creepy' robots, Google's biggest buy, and Meta's headache: Tech news roundup
Stocks and 'chaos monkeys,' Tesla's BYD threat, and Warren Buffett's great timing: Markets news roundup
Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline's hotel fail: Business news roundup
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tesla's 'creepy' robots, Google's biggest buy, and Meta's headache: Tech news roundup
Stocks and 'chaos monkeys,' Tesla's BYD threat, and Warren Buffett's great timing: Markets news roundup
Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline's hotel fail: Business news roundup
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Kors is testifying after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block a planned $8.5 billion acquisition of Kors’s company. Tapestry Inc. — the owner of Coach (TPR-0.60%), Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman — is attempting to purchase Capri Holdings Ltd., the owner of Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo. The FTC argued that the deal would stifle competition for “accessible luxury” handbags.

Advertisement

Related Content

Versace is the latest luxury brand to increase prices
Dior’s new boss is the world’s richest man’s daughter

Related Content

Versace is the latest luxury brand to increase prices
Dior’s new boss is the world’s richest man’s daughter

Kors said that TikTok and other social media have an outsize influence on the brands that shoppers embrace, often prompting shoppers to treat both fast fashion and designer products with equal weight. The designer also argued that social media makes it easier for new brands to launch and become a “sensation.”

Advertisement

The fashion industry “has become much more elastic,” Kors testified, when asked who he views as his brand’s competition. “[There is] everything from Lululemon (LULU-0.60%), Zara, Louis Vuitton (MC+0.83%), to resale.”

Advertisement

He also cited the emergence of new brands as a sign that the market will continue to be competitive if the merger goes through. Kors added that he only learned about Aupen, a trendy handbag brand embraced by celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo, when he saw a photograph of Swift carrying the company’s bags.

“When I looked at the brand, the website crashed immediately,” he said. “It shows you the power of women like this.”

Advertisement

During his testimony, Kors also admitted that his brand, founded in 1981, has declined in recent years.

“I think we’ve reached a point of brand fatigue,” he said. “It’s in a state of stasis at this point.”

Advertisement

“Sometimes you’ll be the hottest thing on the block,” he added, “sometimes you’ll be lukewarm, sometimes you’ll be ice cold.”