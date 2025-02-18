The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City

One of the most exciting aspects of going on vacation — whether to a new city or a new country — is the opportunity to try new food that isn’t available at home.

The joy of discovering a new restaurant is so central to traveling, that a place in the Michelin (ML) Guide, the most coveted designation an eatery can receive, is traditionally determined based on how worthwhile it is to go out of your way for a meal there.

The French tire company grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

If you’re a vegan, however, finding new places to eat can be challenging no matter where you travel. While there are increasing numbers of vegans and vegan restaurants, there are still many places where the plant-based options are limited to sad salads and other side dishes.

There are five vegan restaurants in New York City, however, that have achieved the coveted Michelin star status. Continue reading to learn more about what the critics have to say about each eatery.