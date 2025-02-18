Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City

Food & Fine Dining

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City
Photo: Avant Garden NYC

One of the most exciting aspects of going on vacation — whether to a new city or a new country — is the opportunity to try new food that isn’t available at home.

The joy of discovering a new restaurant is so central to traveling, that a place in the Michelin (ML) Guide, the most coveted designation an eatery can receive, is traditionally determined based on how worthwhile it is to go out of your way for a meal there.

The French tire company grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

If you’re a vegan, however, finding new places to eat can be challenging no matter where you travel. While there are increasing numbers of vegans and vegan restaurants, there are still many places where the plant-based options are limited to sad salads and other side dishes.

There are five vegan restaurants in New York City, however, that have achieved the coveted Michelin star status. Continue reading to learn more about what the critics have to say about each eatery.

Dirt Candy

Dirt Candy

Image for article titled The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City
Photo: Dirt Candy

What Michelin distinctions has it earned?

Dirt Candy has received one Michelin star for high quality cooking and a Green Star for its sustainable practices.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Chef Amanda Cohen was an advocate of vegetable- and plant-based cooking long before it was cool, and her Lower East Side flagship continues to flourish as a pioneer in ethical eating with refined technique. Now, it enters an exciting new chapter in its long history. A single tasting menu yields a breadth of dishes that never masquerade as meat.”

Soda Club

Soda Club

Image for article titled The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City
Photo: Soda Club NYC

What Michelin distinctions has it earned?

Soda Club has received the Bib Gourmand, for having good quality and good value cooking.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“This fresh concept’s name is derived from Italy’s tradition of hand-crafted sodas; and its spirit from the turbulent Prohibition era. Pass the entry sign to arrive at this mini haven, replete with a mighty vintage vibe—think velvet chairs, gleaming copper accents and stained glass lamps. On the menu, house-made pastas are a focus.”

Eleven Madison Park

Eleven Madison Park

Image for article titled The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City
Photo: Eleven Madison Park

What Michelin distinctions has it earned?

Eleven Madison Park has received three Michelin stars for its exceptional cuisine.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Chef Daniel Humm presides over this temple of modern elegance with a zealous dedication to masterful precision. Nothing is out of place and everything is custom made, from the staff’s suits to the handblown water vases. The plant-based menu is a bold vision of luxury dining and elevates the concept to unparalleled heights.”

Cadence

Cadence

Image for article titled The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City
Photo: Cadence New York

What Michelin distinctions has it earned?

Cadence was featured in the Michelin Guide to the best vegetarian restaurants in New York City.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Southern cuisine and soul food have always been good, but good for you? Enter Chef Shenarri Freeman, who is remaking the classics with a vegan and plant-based twist at Cadence. The tiny space packs considerable charm but the kitchen is the one that shines, focusing on building flavors and creating dishes with seasonal vegetables rather than alternatives posing as meat. It’s one creative riff after another.”

Avant Garden

Avant Garden

Image for article titled The 5 Michelin-honored vegan restaurants in New York City
Photo: Avant Garden NYC

What Michelin distinctions has it earned?

Avant Garden was featured in the Michelin Guide to the best vegetarian restaurants in New York City.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Open since 2015, this little jewel box of a restaurant courtesy of Ravi DeRossi aims to give vegan food some well-deserved polish. Channeling all the coziness of a treehouse, this East Village mainstay offers a variety of dishes that are thoughtful and attractive.”

