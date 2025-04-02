Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Microsoft is turning 50. Here are 4 of its peers that are also still around

Microsoft was founded on April 4, 1975 in Albuquerque

By
Britney Nguyen
Bill Gates wearing a purple button down under a purple sweater, speaking with his hands up in front of an older Microsoft logo from the 2000s
Bill Gates at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show on January 6, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: David Paul Morris (Getty Images)

Half a century after its founding in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 4, 1975, Microsoft (MSFT) consistently ranks as one of the world’s most valuable companies. Currently sitting on a $2.7 trillion market cap, the software company, now based in Redmond, Washington, has turned into an artificial intelligence leader.

The company, co-founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, has outlived several of its peers and competitors over the decades — but it’s not the only one to do so.

Here are four other tech companies that came about around the same time and are still here today.

Oracle — 1977

Larry Ellison standing on stage next to a giant Oracle logo talking to a crowd of people in the foreground
Oracle co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison during Oracle OpenWorld on October 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Cloud technology company Oracle was founded in Santa Clara, California in 1977 by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner, and Ed Oates. The engineers initially called it Software Development Laboratories. It was renamed Relational Software Inc. before becoming Oracle (ORCL) Corporation in 1982.

Ellison currently serves as the company’s chairman and chief technology officer. Oracle moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas in 2020, and is now planning to move to Nashville, Tennessee.

Apple — 1976

a vintage computer monitor next to a vintage keyboard and casette
The Apple l, the first Apple computer made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976, is seen on display at Sotheby’s on June 8, 2012 in New York City.
Photo: Andrew Burton (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) was founded as Apple Computer Company on April 1, 1976 in Los Altos, California. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who were college dropouts, founded the company in partnership with electronics industry executive Ronald Wayne. The Apple I personal computer was released the same year.

Wozniak and Jobs both left the company in 1985, but Jobs returned in 1997 to serve as interim chief executive. He permanently took on the role from 2000 until 2011, when he resigned due to his pancreatic cancer.

The company officially became “Apple” in 2007 after expanding from computers into other products, such as the iPhone.

Advanced Micro Devices — 1969

AMD sign is posted in front of its headquarters
Advanced Micro Devices headquarters on May 10, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Computer hardware giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was founded by Jerry Sanders and some of his Fairchild Semiconductor colleagues on May 1, 1969. The company, which focused on logic chips at the start, was initially headquartered in Sunnyvale, California before moving to Santa Clara. Today, the company has a market cap of $166 billion.

Intel — 1968

close-up of Gordon Moore smiling and looking to his right while wearing a small mic on his ear
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore at the 2007 Intel Developer Forum on September 18, 2007 in San Francisco, California
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Intel was founded on July 18, 1968 by Bob Noyce and Gordon Moore, the engineer whose prediction that the number of transistors on a microchip will double every two years became known as Moore’s law. Noyce and Moore were later joined by Andy Grove, who went on to serve as the company’s chief executive from 1987 to 1998.

