Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Microsoft's new agents, Anthropic's $3.5 billion, and a new startup: This week's AI launches

A.I.

Microsoft also announced a voice AI assistant for medical clinicians

By
Britney Nguyen
Microsoft logos on the front of Microsoft's Experience Center
The Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue on April 3, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.

Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.

Anthropic’s $3.5 billion funding round

dario amodei speaking with his hands together and wearing a blue button down and glasses in front of a backdrop that says techcrunch disrupt
Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 on September 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Kimberly White (Getty Images)

AI startup Anthropic raised a $3.5 billion Series E funding round this week, valuing itself at $61.5 billion. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which also included Bessemer Venture Partners and General Catalyst.

The investment will be used to develop the startup’s next-generation AI systems, Anthropic said. It will also go toward adding computing capacity, conducting research, and expanding the company globally.

The company recently released Claude 3.7 Sonnet, which it called its “most intelligent model to date and the first hybrid reasoning model on the market.” Anthropic also introduced Claude Code in a limited research preview.

Reflection AI’s launch

google deepmind logo on the wall of a building through a glass window
Reflection AI’s co-founders Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou were previously researchers at Google DeepMind.
Photo: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

AI startup Reflection AI came out of stealth this week and announced $130 million in funding, including a $25 million seed round led by Sequoia and CRV, and a Series A round of $105 million led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and CRV, Bloomberg reported.

The startup, co-founded by Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou — former researchers at Google DeepMind (GOOGL) — wants to build “superintelligent autonomous systems.”

“We believe that solving autonomous coding is the root node problem that will enable superintelligence more broadly,” the company said in a statement. “If you build a superintelligent autonomous coding system, all other verticals of computer-based work will follow.”

Microsoft’s AI assistant for clinicians

Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) announced Dragon Copilot this week, which it says is the first voice AI assistant for healthcare clinicians. It can help practitioners streamline work with its natural language voice dictation and ambient listening capabilities, aiding with tasks including documentation, information searches, and clinical evidence summaries, the company said.

Microsoft’s AI agents for sales

microsoft logo hanging from a ceiling
The Microsoft booth at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019 on February 26, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo: David Ramos (Getty Images)

Microsoft also introduced two new AI agents this week to help sales representatives:

  • Sales Agent can work autonomously to find leads and customers and set up meetings to close deals faster.
  • Sales Chat can speed up the sales cycle by gathering information from places such as pitch decks, emails, and the web.
Both AI agents will be available for public preview in Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat in May, Microsoft said.

