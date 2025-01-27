Microsoft earnings are coming. Here's what to expect

Microsoft (MSFT-2.11% ) is expected to report earnings results for the second fiscal quarter after the market closes on Wednesday.

The company’s stock was slightly down by about 0.6% at $444.06 per share at the end of the trading day on Friday.

The tech giant is expected to report revenues of $68.9 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, according to analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet (FDS+1.55% ). Net income for the quarter ended in December is estimated to be $23.3 billion, while earnings per share is expected at $3.11.

In October, the company announced that its customers would be able to build their own autonomous agents in Copilot Studio that can “understand the nature of your work and act on your behalf.” Microsoft also announced 10 new autonomous agents for its enterprise platform, Dynamics 365, designed for workers in sales, service, finance, and the supply chain — with more planned.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has joined a slew of tech companies — including its longstanding partner, OpenAI — on a $500 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure project called Stargate, that was announced by President Donald Trump last week. Microsoft is one of the project’s “key technology partners,” OpenAI said.

The project builds upon Microsoft and OpenAI’s relationship, the startup said, adding that it plans to continue increasing its use of Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing service alongside “additional compute” from Stargate.

Microsoft said that its new agreement with OpenAI “includes changes to the exclusivity on new capacity” and will follow a model where Microsoft has the right of first refusal. The company is OpenAI’s largest investor, and had been its exclusive compute provider.

“To further support OpenAI, Microsoft has approved OpenAI’s ability to build additional capacity, primarily for research and training of models,” the company said.