Business News

Microsoft's chief product exec to step down. Panos Panay was behind Surface devices and Windows 11

A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of devices and Windows 11 is leaving the company

FILE - Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay holds a Surface Duo, left, and Surface Neo at an event, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in New York. Panos Panay is stepping down after nearly 20 years at Microsoft, according to a staff memo Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company.

Panos Panay is stepping down after nearly 20 years at Microsoft, most recently as chief product officer, according to a staff memo Monday.

“Under Panos’ leadership, the team created the iconic Surface brand with loved products,” said the message to employees from Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of Microsoft's experiences and devices group.

Another longtime executive, Yusuf Mehdi, will take lead on the Windows and Surface businesses and products, Jha said. The note said Panay would be helping with the transition.