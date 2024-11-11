Markets

MicroStrategy keeps buying up Bitcoin as the Trump election rally powers crypto higher

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin boosterism is paying dividends as cryptocurrency draws growing investor interest

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Bitcoin symbol
The Bitcoin symbol
Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)
In This Story
MSTR+2.99%

A major Bitcoin investment fund just announced a ten-figure buy of the cryptocurrency. MicroStrategy Inc. said Monday that it spent the the first weeks of November stockpiling the digital asset, and its shares are up 17% in Monday trading.

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“The Company today announced that, during the period between October 31, 2024 and November 10, 2024, the Company acquired approximately 27,200 bitcoins for approximately $2.03 billion in cash, at an average price of approximately $74,463 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses,” it said in a statement announcing the acquisition.

Advertisement

Related Content

MicroStrategy stock plunges after it lost $53 million and said it will buy more Bitcoin
MicroStrategy rebrands as Strategy with a Bitcoin-inspired logo

Related Content

MicroStrategy stock plunges after it lost $53 million and said it will buy more Bitcoin
MicroStrategy rebrands as Strategy with a Bitcoin-inspired logo

Since Bitcoin is now trading at a record $84,000, that average price would already represent a 13% appreciation. MicroStrategy stock took a hit after announcing that it would be raising $42 billion to go on a crypto buying spree, but since that day its stock is up more than 28%. It is now holding 279,420 Bitcoins.

Advertisement

Bitcoin has surged in the days after the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. At a Bitcoin conference before the election, Trump promised to fire SEC Chair and cryptocurrency critic Gary Gensler as soon he was sworn in. He also pledged to establish a national Bitcoin reserve. And Mark Uyeda, a current SEC commissioner that some have pegged as a possible Gensler replacement, has said that the agency’s “war on crypto” will be coming to an end.

Advertisement

—Vinamrata Chaturvedi contributed to this article.