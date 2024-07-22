How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas

If you’re middle class in the U.S., that typically means you make between two-thirds and double the median household income. Still, that looks different depending on where you live.



If you live in the San Francisco metro area, making between $85k and a quarter-million dollars a year means you’re middle class. Yes, that’s right. Earning a quarter-million still makes you middle class in San Francisco.

In the San Antonio metro area, it means making between $47k and $141k.

Take a look at what it takes to be middle class in the 10 most populous metro areas in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.