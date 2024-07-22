How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas

Middle class means different things depending on where you live

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

If you’re middle class in the U.S., that typically means you make between two-thirds and double the median household income. Still, that looks different depending on where you live.

Advertisement

If you live in the San Francisco metro area, making between $85k and a quarter-million dollars a year means you’re middle class. Yes, that’s right. Earning a quarter-million still makes you middle class in San Francisco.

In the San Antonio metro area, it means making between $47k and $141k.

Take a look at what it takes to be middle class in the 10 most populous metro areas in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Phoenix

Phoenix

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Matt Mawson (Getty Images)

If you live in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona metro area, you need to make between $55k and $166k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Miami

Miami

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

If you live in the Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, Florida metro area, you need to make between $47k and $142k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Philadelphia

Philadelphia

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: joe daniel price (Getty Images)

If you live in the Philadelphia–Camden–Wilmington metro area, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, you need to make between $56k and $168k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12


Washington D.C.


Washington D.C.

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Grace Cary (Getty Images)

If you live in the Washington–Arlington–Alexandria metro area, in DC, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia, you need to make between $78k and $235k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Atlanta

Atlanta

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Daniela Duncan (Getty Images)

If you live in the Atlanta–Sandy Springs–Roswell, Georgia metro area, you need to make between $57k and $170k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Houston

Houston

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Yuanshuai Si (Getty Images)

If you live in the Houston–Pasadena–The Woodlands, Texas metro area, you need to make between $50k and $150k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Thorpeland Photography (Getty Images)

If you live in the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington, Texas metro area, you need to make between $55k and $166k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Chicago

Chicago

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: joe daniel price (Getty Images)

If you live in the Chicago–Naperville–Elgin metro area, in Illinois and Indiana, you need to make between $55k and $166k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Los Angeles

Los Angeles

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Cavan Images / Toby Harriman (Getty Images)

If you live in the Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, California metro area, you need to make between $58k and $175k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

New York City

New York City

Image for article titled How much money you need to make to be middle class in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

If you live in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you need to make between $61k and $183k to be considered middle class.

Advertisement

12 / 12