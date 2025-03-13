Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) reports earnings

In This Story MIST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines, with its primary product candidate being CARDAMYST (etripamil), a fast-acting nasal spray for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR).

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is currently seeking marketing approval for CARDAMYST from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of PSVT. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) review goal date for the FDA's decision is March 27, 2025. The company believes that, if approved, CARDAMYST will be the first self-administered therapy for the rapid termination of episodes of supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) that can be used by patients outside of medical settings.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The company completed the Phase 3 NODE-303 study in March 2023, which evaluated the safety of etripamil when self-administered without medical supervision for multiple episodes of PSVT. The study demonstrated that etripamil restored sinus rhythm with a median time-to-conversion of 17 minutes and was generally well tolerated. In October 2022, Milestone Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from the Phase 3 RAPID trial, which showed statistically significant efficacy of etripamil in converting PSVT to sinus rhythm compared to placebo.

Advertisement

In addition to PSVT, Milestone Pharmaceuticals is developing etripamil nasal spray for treating AFib-RVR. The company completed a successful Phase 2 study in November 2023, showing rapid ventricular rate reduction and symptom relief in patients with AFib-RVR. The FDA has confirmed the availability of a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) pathway for marketing approval of etripamil for AFib-RVR, provided it is already approved for PSVT. The company is preparing to enroll patients in a Phase 3 study for AFib-RVR in 2025.

Advertisement

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has reported significant operating losses since its inception in 2003. For the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, the company reported net losses of $41.5 million and $59.7 million, respectively. As of the end of 2024, Milestone Pharmaceuticals had an accumulated deficit of $367.5 million. The company expects to incur further expenses as it continues its development and commercialization efforts for etripamil.

Advertisement

The company is reliant on third-party contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for producing its clinical and commercial supplies of etripamil. The facilities used by these CMOs must comply with current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) requirements. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has assembled a team to oversee the technical, quality, and regulatory aspects of its CMOs and has implemented a comprehensive plan for audits.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is also subject to extensive government regulation in the United States and other countries. The company must comply with various laws and regulations related to drug development, marketing, and distribution. The process of obtaining regulatory approvals requires substantial time and financial resources. Failure to comply with these requirements may subject the company to administrative or judicial sanctions.

Advertisement

The company has filed numerous patent applications related to etripamil and other potential product candidates. These patents are projected to expire between 2028 and 2041. Milestone Pharmaceuticals relies on patents, know-how, and other proprietary protection to maintain its competitive position in the field of cardiac arrhythmias and other medical conditions affecting the cardiovascular system.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals faces competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. The company's ability to compete depends on its success in completing clinical trials, obtaining regulatory approvals, and effectively marketing any drug it develops. The company is not aware of any approved drug or drug candidate for PSVT that can be self-administered by patients.

Advertisement

The company has incurred significant operating losses since its inception in 2003 and anticipates continued substantial operating losses for the foreseeable future. The company has a net loss of $41.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and an accumulated deficit of $367.5 million. The company expects to continue incurring significant expenses and increasing operating losses as it develops etripamil and potential future product candidates.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will require substantial additional funding to finance its operations and planned activities. The company's future capital requirements will depend on various factors, including the timing and progress of New Drug Application (NDA) review and results of ongoing and planned clinical trials. Adequate additional financing may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, which could force the company to delay, reduce or terminate its development of etripamil or other operations.

Advertisement

Milestone Pharmaceuticals acknowledges that its business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential for significant operating losses, the need for substantial additional funding, and economic uncertainty that may adversely affect its results of operations. The company also faces risks related to the development and commercialization of its product candidates, including the potential for clinical trials to produce negative or inconclusive results, the inability to establish sales and marketing capabilities, and the possibility of undesirable side effects.

The company is also subject to risks related to regulatory compliance, including the need to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for etripamil and future product candidates, the potential for changes in regulatory requirements, and the possibility of government investigations or legal proceedings. Additionally, Milestone Pharmaceuticals faces risks related to its intellectual property, including the inability to obtain or maintain patent protection, potential infringement claims from third parties, and the need to share proprietary information with third parties.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.