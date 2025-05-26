How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 best states in America for military retirees — and the 5 worst

The 5 best states in America for military retirees — and the 5 worst

Some states make it harder than others for military veterans to re-adjust to civilian life

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Kayla Bartkowski / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Kayla Bartkowski / Staff (Getty Images)

Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be difficult no matter where you live in the U.S., but some places put up more barriers than others.

WalletHub set out to find the best and worst states for military retirees. It looked at data from 50 states and Washington D.C., comparing economic, quality of life, and health care factors. It considered everything from state tax on military pensions to the share of VA facilities to mental health counselors per capita.

“The best states for military retirees make that adjustment as smooth as possible,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition to providing the conditions necessary for our veterans to thrive financially, they also have ample resources for taking care of military retirees’ physical and mental health.”

Continue reading to see the five best states for military retirees — and the five worst.

5th Best: Virginia

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Best: North Dakota

Photo: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Best: New Hampshire

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Maryland

Photo: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)
Best: South Carolina

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
5th Worst: Washington D.C.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Worst: New Jersey

Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Vermont

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Washington

Photo: Steph Chambers / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Steph Chambers / Staff (Getty Images)
Worst: Oregon

Photo: Brent Stirton / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Brent Stirton / Staff (Getty Images)
