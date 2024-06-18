The 5 countries millionaires are leaving the most — and the 5 they're going to

As much of the world continues faces economic uncertainty and political instability, many of the world’s wealthiest people are choosing to uproot their lives and move their assets to different countries.

A new analysis by Henley & Partners, an investment migration consultancy firm, projects that a record number of millionaires and billionaires will migrate to new countries in the coming year.

“An unprecedented 128,000 millionaires are expected to relocate worldwide this year, eclipsing the previous record of 120,000 set in 2023,” Dominic Volek, the group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, said in a statement.

“In many respects,” Volek said, “this great millionaire migration is a leading indicator, signaling a profound shift in the global landscape and the tectonic plates of wealth and power, with far-reaching implications for the future trajectory of the nations they leave behind or those which they make their new home.”

The report cites ongoing global trends including “geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and social upheaval” as factors influencing wealthy migration. The countries that continue to attract millionaires and billionaires tend to have some combination of preexisting wealth or high levels of stability and safety, according to the analysis.

Check out which countries are losing the most millionaires — and which countries are attracting them.