Millions of this everyday product could go bad during the port strike

From Costa Rica to Miami, FL, a banana travels 1,120 miles before it gets to the American consumer. But supplies of the nation’s beloved fruit could be in jeopardy if the port strike continues for too long.



By volume, the U.S. imports more bananas than any other country, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But a looming strike means trouble for this perishable item, which is required to move fast through the supply chain network on East Coast ports, which have come to a standstill. These ports see high volumes of banana imports, especially due to their proximity to major banana suppliers.

Danny Munch, an economist with the American Farm Bureau told Quartz that bananas are likely the first product to feel the impact of the strike, depending on the duration of the strike. Each year, more than 3.8 million metric tons of bananas arrive at ILA-handled ports, supplying over 75% of the nation’s bananas, worth $2.07 billion. Bananas are imported in thousands of metric tons. In 2023, more than 2.5 million metric tons were shipped through just ten East Coast ports, with Wilmington, DE importing the highest volume of bananas—1.37 million metric tons.



In September this year, Wilmington, DE had roughly 7,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) of banana imports, followed by Philadelphia, PA (4,788). On an annual basis, East Coast ports in Wilmington (Delaware), Philadelphia, Houston, and Tampa typically witness a high traffic of banana imports.



Banana dealers process the fruit in low-wage tropical areas; this often means that growers are willing to sell the fruit at any price to get it out before it rots. It takes roughly two weeks from when the banana is cut on the farm to when it actually gets sold at the store. The shipment for this fruit has to be kept at cool temperatures to ensure it doesn’t ripen too early. So far, efficient routes have helped the fruit dodge inflation. Low labor costs, massive plantations, free trade agreements, and efficient shipping routes have all worked in favor of this fruit. But a continued strike can change all that.

With the highest per capita availability (used to measure consumption) at 26.9 pounds per person, bananas’ popularity has remained intact.

Luis Ribera, a professor and economist at Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service, tells Quartz that a rule of thumb for fresh produce arriving at the port is that about 10% of its value will be lost each day that the fruit sits idle.

Leading exporters of the fresh fruit by volume are Guatemala, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Honduras. Guatemala currently accounts for approximately 41% of U.S. banana imports. The cost of delivery is cheaper through the East Cost ports due to the proximity of exporters, especially through ports in Florida and Houston. In case of a prolonged strike, shipping this fruit through the West Coast may not be a viable solution.

William George, director of research at trade data aggregator Import Genius, told Quartz pushing traffic through the West Coast is a major gamble for carriers. “It takes around 15 days for a cargo ship to make it from NYC to Los Angeles, so carriers will be factoring that delay against the projected backlog at each port,” he says.

As a major traded fruit in terms of its export value, banana has become a foundation of many countries’ economies — so the ripple effects of ongoing supply issues might be felt across foreign markets and even among major importers.

Some of the leading banana importers in September this year included Dole (DOLE-4.61% ), Del Monte (FDP-3.22% ), and Chiquita Fresh, according to Import Genius’ data. Quartz reached out to Del Monte to understand the impact of a prolonged strike on banana imports but has yet to hear back.

Beyond bananas, other items such as cherries, canned food, hot peppers, and chocolate arriving via waterborne vessels may be impacted. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, over 100 other food categories also depend on the smooth operation of these ports.

In a press release on Oct. 1, the USDA said it did not expect shortages anytime in the near future for most items, but the agency added that is it monitoring and addressing any potential impacts on consumers due to the port strike.