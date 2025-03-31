Earnings Snapshots

Mills Music Trust Unit (MMTRS) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 31, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
MMTRS0.00%

Mills Music Trust Unit (MMTRS0.00%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager
Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing outlines the Trust's structure and operations, highlighting its purpose to receive payments from EMI Mills Music Inc. for a deferred contingent purchase price obligation related to a music and lyric copyright catalogue.

Suggested Reading

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager
Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Trust received $1,291,775 from EMI in 2024, compared to $1,237,548 in 2023, with all amounts attributed to ordinary Contingent Portion Payments.

Advertisement

Related Content

Watch: Invesco’s Colin Meadows on building a better economy through equitable investing
Spotify and Universal Music Group want to make songs go viral without TikTok

Related Content

Watch: Invesco’s Colin Meadows on building a better economy through equitable investing
Spotify and Universal Music Group want to make songs go viral without TikTok

Cash distributions to Unit Holders in 2024 totaled $658,733, or $2.37 per Trust Unit, down from $863,852, or $3.11 per Trust Unit, in 2023.

Advertisement

The Trust's financial statements are prepared on a cash basis, and it does not prepare a balance sheet or a statement of cash flows.

Advertisement

There is an ongoing dispute with EMI regarding the calculation of the Contingent Portion payments, with the Trust claiming underpayments totaling $1,490,077 since 2016.

The Trust engaged Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP to audit EMI's royalty income records, identifying royalty omissions and expense over-deductions, which EMI disputes.

Advertisement

The Trust does not own the music catalogue or any copyrights but relies on EMI to collect royalties and remit payments according to the Asset Purchase Agreement.

The Trust's income is dependent on EMI's ability to maintain rights to the copyrighted songs, with most copyrights expiring between 2021 and 2075.

Advertisement

The Trust has no officers, board of directors, or employees, with HSBC Bank, USA, N.A. serving as the Corporate Trustee and Lee Eastman as the Individual Trustee.

Audit fees paid to Hoberman & Lesser, CPA’s, LLC for 2024 were $32,000, with additional fees for audit-related services and quarterly reviews.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Mills Music Trust Unit annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.