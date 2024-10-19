Mistral's models, Lightmatter's big raise, and Soniox debuts Omnio: This week in new AI launches

Lightmatter, a startup that builds photonic tech for chips used in data centers, announced a $400 million Series D funding round this week that values the company at $4.4 billion. The round, which brings Lightmatter’s total capital raised to $850 million, was led by T. Rowe Price Associates.

Advertisement

With the funding, Lightmatter said it plans to deploy its Passage technology to data center partners, “enabling the scaling required for sustained AI innovation.”

“We’re not just advancing AI infrastructure — we’re reinventing it,” Lightmatter co-founder and chief executive Nick Harris said in a statement. “With Passage, the world’s fastest photonic engine, we’re setting a new standard for performance and breaking through the barriers that limit AI computing. This funding accelerates our ability to scale, delivering the supercomputers of tomorrow today.”