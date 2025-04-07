Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON) reports earnings

In This Story MFON -3.17%

Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON-3.17% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The filing details the company's financial performance, including revenues of $1,143,535 for 2024, an increase of 7.1% compared to 2023. The increase is attributed to growth in Connected Rewards customers.

Cost of revenues decreased by 33.9% to $512,901, primarily due to adjustments in the cost structure of Connected Rewards programs.

The company reported a gross profit margin of 55.0%, up from 27.0% in the previous year, due to changes in rewards pricing.

Mobivity's net loss for 2024 was $10.2 million, compared to a net loss of $12.1 million in 2023. The decrease in net loss is attributed to lower general and administrative expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 69.1% to $1,337,644, largely due to a reduction in share-based expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 27.2% to $2,772,216, driven by higher trade show and travel expenses.

Engineering, research, and development expenses rose by 16.1% to $3,596,761, reflecting increased investment in engineering resources.

Interest expense increased by 89.1% to $1,943,412, primarily due to higher principal on borrowings.

Mobivity's liquidity position showed cash reserves of $1,261,240 as of December 31, 2024. The company raised $6.9 million through convertible notes during the year.

The company disclosed a working capital deficit of $4,862,421 as of December 31, 2024, and highlighted the need for additional financing to support operations.

Mobivity's Recurrency platform continues to serve as a core technology, enabling data-driven marketing campaigns for brick-and-mortar and digital-first enterprises.

The company reported that two customers accounted for 57% of its revenues in 2024, indicating a concentration risk in its customer base.

Mobivity's annual report also includes information on recent developments, such as the issuance of convertible notes and related party transactions.

The company identified risks related to its business operations, including the need for additional financing, dependence on third-party networks, and potential regulatory challenges.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Mobivity Holdings Corp annual 10-K report dated April 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.