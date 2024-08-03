Check out 15 modern EVs you probably never see anymore

Ever since the lost year of 2020, life seems to have entered warp speed, so you’d be forgiven if you can’t recall the not-so-distant past when automakers were banding together and vowing to end development of internal combustion engines and focus on a full EV future. That did in fact happen, though, with automakers from Alfa Romeo to Volkswagen and almost everyone in between making some kind of pledge to minimize ICE production and maximize EV production. More recently, buyer behavior has shifted more toward hybrids, causing these automakers to backtrack on their pledges and reevaluate their entire future.



When EVs were still new and rare, many funky little electrified cars trickled their way into the United States, and seemingly just as quickly disappeared. From the earliest and arguably most radical attempts in the late ’90s to some more recent attempts at producing the perfect EV for the American masses, we’ve seen some downright adorable little machines fade into the annals of history. This is a list of some of my personal favorite early attempts at electric cars that have seemingly disappeared from American roads.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.