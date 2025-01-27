Krispy Kreme gave a family free donuts for a year after their baby was born in a parking lot

A woman and her family were gifted free Krispy Kreme donuts for the year after she gave birth in the chain restaurant’s parking lot.

New mom Shanya Bennett told Local 12 news out of Alabama that she feels like “superwoman” after the affair.

Bennett went into labor on Wednesday and her child’s father, Keon Mitchell, helped her into the car and started driving to the hospital. But a major winter storm in Alabama was making their drive difficult.

“It definitely slowed us down. He was driving, and I was scared. I was thinking that he was going to start panicking and driving fast, but he did very good,” Bennett said.

“I really don’t know how I stayed calm because I was really scared,” Mitchell said.

About a mile away from the hospital, Bennett couldn’t wait any longer. Mitchell pulled over into the Krispy Kreme in Dothan, Alabama.

“I felt the baby’s head at the red light. So, once we got into the Krispy Kreme parking lot, I couldn’t stop pushing. Then I saw him sliding out, and I’m like, ‘Come grab him! Come grab him!’” Bennett said. “It’s an experience to remember. It definitely is.”

The happy couple named the baby Dallas. And while Krispy Kreme was closed during Dallas’ birth, the manager promised the family free donuts for a year — and to host Dallas’ first birthday party.